Wolverine Digest

Oddsmakers paint a clear picture for Purdue vs. Michigan football showdown

The Wolverines are clearly expected to win this game.

Trent Knoop

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan moved to 6-2 on the season after taking down rival Michigan State this past weekend. The Wolverines still have everything in front of them, but they have to take care of business in each and every game from here on out.

After beating the Spartans, Michigan will now put its attention to Purdue. The Boilermakers have yet to win a Big Ten game, and Barry Odom is going through growing pains coming into the Big Ten. With the Boilermakers traveling to Ann Arbor, the oddsmakers aren't giving them too much of a chance on Saturday.

Game line via DraftKings

The Wolverines have now won six games -- two in a row -- and the Boilermakers have yet to win a Big Ten game. The oddsmakers aren't getting Purdue much of a chance in this one. The opening line shows that Michigan is favored by 21 points in the game. The game's over/under is listed at 51.5 points.

History between the two programs

Michigan RB Blake Corum
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The two teams started playing one another back in 1929 and Michigan has had full control in the series. The Wolverines lead the all-time series 41-13 and Michigan has won eight out of the last 10 matchups with Purdue.

Michigan has won the last six games, the last loss to Purdue coming in 2009. The last time the two teams squared off was back in 2023, where Michigan beat the Boilermakers, 41-13, in Ann Arbor. Michigan also met the Boilermakers in 2022, in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Wolverines won, 43-22.

The Wolverines hold a 26-5 record at home when Purdue comes to town.

Wolverines' Odds vs. Purdue

Purdue, which hasn't one a Big Ten game yet this season, isn't getting any love entering Ann Arbor this weekend. According to the advanced analytics, Michigan has a 93.8% chance of taking down the Boilermakers. The Wolverines have won their past two games after losing to USC on the road.

Purdue has struggled to make much happen offensively, and it could be another long night for Barry Odom's squad when they take on Wink Martindale's defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football