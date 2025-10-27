Oddsmakers paint a clear picture for Purdue vs. Michigan football showdown
Michigan moved to 6-2 on the season after taking down rival Michigan State this past weekend. The Wolverines still have everything in front of them, but they have to take care of business in each and every game from here on out.
After beating the Spartans, Michigan will now put its attention to Purdue. The Boilermakers have yet to win a Big Ten game, and Barry Odom is going through growing pains coming into the Big Ten. With the Boilermakers traveling to Ann Arbor, the oddsmakers aren't giving them too much of a chance on Saturday.
Game line via DraftKings
The Wolverines have now won six games -- two in a row -- and the Boilermakers have yet to win a Big Ten game. The oddsmakers aren't getting Purdue much of a chance in this one. The opening line shows that Michigan is favored by 21 points in the game. The game's over/under is listed at 51.5 points.
History between the two programs
The two teams started playing one another back in 1929 and Michigan has had full control in the series. The Wolverines lead the all-time series 41-13 and Michigan has won eight out of the last 10 matchups with Purdue.
Michigan has won the last six games, the last loss to Purdue coming in 2009. The last time the two teams squared off was back in 2023, where Michigan beat the Boilermakers, 41-13, in Ann Arbor. Michigan also met the Boilermakers in 2022, in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Wolverines won, 43-22.
The Wolverines hold a 26-5 record at home when Purdue comes to town.
Wolverines' Odds vs. Purdue
Purdue, which hasn't one a Big Ten game yet this season, isn't getting any love entering Ann Arbor this weekend. According to the advanced analytics, Michigan has a 93.8% chance of taking down the Boilermakers. The Wolverines have won their past two games after losing to USC on the road.
Purdue has struggled to make much happen offensively, and it could be another long night for Barry Odom's squad when they take on Wink Martindale's defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
More From Michigan On SI:
- Takeaways from Michigan basketball defeating St. John's in second exhibition game
- Michigan football climbs the ladder in Week 10 AP Top 25 after win over Michigan State
- PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan football's fourth-straight win over MSU
- Social media trolls Michigan State, reacts to Michigan's win over Spartans