3 predictions for Michigan football's primetime showdown vs. Purdue
Michigan is sitting at 6-2 on the season and all of the Wolverines' goals are still in front of them. But Michigan can't have any more losses. This weekend, Purdue comes to town, and the Wolverines are massive favorites in the contest.
Here are some predictions on what we will see happen on Saturday.
1. Jordan Marshall continue 100-yard streak
Michigan has a chance to open up the passing attack against the Boilermakers -- a team that ranks 17th in the Big Ten in defending the pass -- but that's not the Wolverines' bread and butter. I look for Jordan Marshall to get his third 100-yard game in a row.
Justice Haynes' status is in doubt against Purdue, but Michigan shouldn't need Haynes to move the ball on Purdue. The Wolverines are happy with Marshall, and he's proven he's more than capable of being the lead back.
Purdue is 13th in the Big Ten against the run, and the Boilermakers have allowed over 170 yards four times this season against the opposition on the ground. With Michigan favoring the run, Marshall is in store for another big day.
2. Purdue turns the ball over twice against Michigan
Purdue is the worst team in the Big Ten with a -11 turnover margin. The Boilermakers are allergic to taking care of the football, and Michigan has been very advantageous in getting takeaways. The Wolverines are second in the Big Ten with a +9 margin.
Michigan's defense has had at least one takeaway in every game this season, and a pair of interceptions wouldn't be all that shocking to see. The Boilermakers have had at least two turnovers in five games this season.
The Wolverines are going to get pressure against Ryan Browne, which could result in some happy feet -- resulting in more bad decisions. I like Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham in this matchup, and just maybe Jyaire Hill comes away with a pick after dropping two of them in the last two games.
3. Andrew Marsh goes for 100 yards
Going back to what I said in my first prediction -- Purdue is bad against the pass. Rutgers just threw for 359 yards against the Boilermakers last week, and Illinois passed for nearly 400 yards against Purdue. Neither of those offenses is explosive by any means, so Michigan has a chance to see its passing attack soar.
If that happens, I like Andrew Marsh in this matchup. The true freshman has been Bryce Underwood's No. 1 target the past four games and the two of them keep getting better and better together. Marsh is back in the Big House, under the lights, and it feels like a time for him to have another big game.
Michigan shouldn't need to pass to win this game, but at some point, the Wolverines want to see Underwood have a true breakout game ahead of the Ohio State game looming.
More From Michigan On SI:
- A top Wisconsin commit is set to visit Michigan football this weekend
- Michigan football named 'program on the rise' with plenty of flip targets on the board
- Punt return woes and other keys to a Michigan football win vs. Purdue
- Michigan football plans to find more snaps for player who could start for ‘95% of teams