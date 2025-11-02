Game notes, things you might not have known from Michigan football's win over Purdue
'Win and you're in': That's Michigan's motto right now with everything in front of the Wolverines. Michigan won on Saturday against a two-win Purdue team, but it was far from impressive. Michigan won a dogfight, 21-16, over the Boilermakers.
Bryce Undrwood turned the ball over twice in the red zone, one interception and one fumble. With Underwood not playing at his best, Michigan relied on Jordan Marshall. In a career game, Marshall rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wolverines' defense wasn't super sharp, either. But the defense was down three starters: Rod Moore, Cole Sullivan, and Jimmy Rolder. Michigan also lost Jaishawn Barham after the first play of the game.
Michigan will now enter its bye week at a good time. Get healthy and shore up some silly mistakes.
Here are some game notes and things to know after the Wolverines' win.
Game notes via MGoBlue
• Today's attendance was 110,517, marking the 328th consecutive game with a crowd of over 100,000 at Michigan Stadium.
• Michigan's victory over Purdue gives the Wolverines a 48-14 all-time advantage in the 62-game series with the Boilermakers. U-M has now won seven straight in the series.
• The Maize and Blue have won three straight Big Ten games and five of six overall. U-M is also 5-0 at home this season, with six consecutive home victories dating to last year.
• Running back Jordan Marshall set career highs in rushing yards (185) and touchdowns (three) in today's contest -- his fourth career and third straight game with 100 or more rushing yards. Wolverine starting running backs have surpassed the century mark with at least one touchdown in eight of nine games this season, with the lone exception coming against USC, when Justice Haynes was injured.
• Marshall's 185 rushing yards tie the most by a Wolverine since Donovan Edwards posted the same total against Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. His total is the most by a Michigan player since Edwards rushed for 216 yards against Ohio State the previous week.
• Marshall is the second Wolverine running back to post a three-touchdown game this season, after Haynes did so in week one against New Mexico.
• Marshall's first-quarter 54-yard touchdown run was his third score of 50 or more yards this season. The play came immediately after he caught a 25-yard pass -- the longest reception of his career.
• Marshall and Haynes both have multiple (three each) touchdown runs of 50-plus yards this season. The last time Michigan had multiple backs with multiple 50-plus-yard touchdown runs in the same season was 2017, when Karan Higdon and Chris Evans each had two.
• U-M has now reached 23 rushing touchdowns through nine games this season.
• As a team, the Wolverines rushed for 253 yards, marking their fifth game of 200 or more rushing yards this season. Michigan improved its per-game rushing average with the effort after entering today ranked 11th nationally on the ground (221.8 yards per game).
• Tight end Zack Marshall caught a 37-yard pass late in the third quarter, a career long.
• Marshall's catch contributed to Michigan's five explosive plays (20-plus yards) in the contest, bringing its season total to 42 (24 passing, 18 rushing).
• The Wolverines held Purdue to just 138 passing yards -- the Boilermakers' season low. Their previous low was 217 yards, recorded last week against Minnesota.
• Edge rusher Derrick Moore forced a fumble -- his second of the season and third of his career -- on a first-quarter sack. Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny recovered the loose ball, marking his first career fumble recovery.
• Moore, Michigan's leader in sacks, added two more in today's contest, giving him three consecutive games with multiple quarterback takedowns. He entered the game leading the Big Ten in sacks during conference play (6.5).
• Before Moore, the last Wolverine with three consecutive games of multiple sacks was LaMarr Woodley in 2006, when he recorded 6.0 sacks across three contests (at Penn State, vs. Iowa, vs. Northwestern).
• Moore's forced fumble extends the Wolverines' streak of creating a turnover in every game this season and brings their season total to 16.
• Linebacker Troy Bowles posted a career-high six tackles.
• Purdue tipped a Michigan punt late in the third quarter -- the first blocked U-M punt since week nine of the 2022 season against Rutgers.