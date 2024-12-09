Highly coveted transfer places Michigan football among his top 4
After a successful early signing period, Michigan is now focused on making some noise within the transfer portal. The Wolverines are in the running for a number of highly coveted prospects, including former five-star DL Keeshawn Silver. The 6-4, 340 pound prospect was part of North Carolina's 2021 recruiting class. He spent two seasons in Chapel Hill before transferring to Kentucky, where he amassed 43 tackles and one sack from 2023-24.
Given the fact that Michigan could potentially lose two first-round prospects to the 2025 NFL Draft in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, there's no question that the Wolverines will be on the hunt for experienced defensive linemen in the portal who can come in and make an immediate impact.
Silver is ranked the No. 23 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman per 247 Sports' transfer rankings.
In addition to looking for experience up front, the Wolverines are also looking to supplement the secondary via the portal, particularly with the loss of Will Johnson to the NFL. According to arecent report, Michigan will host Mississippi State transfer, Brice Pollock on Tuesday. Pollock is a two-year cornerback for the Bulldogs who was a three-star Composite player in the 2023 class. He stands at 6-foot-1 and started in all 12 games this season for Mississippi State.
While Michigan is looking to make additions via the portal, there are also a number of Wolverines who have entered the transfer portal over the last week. In fact, 12 Wolverines are currently in the portal and exploring opportunities elsewhere. You can stay up to date on all of the portal movement via our Transfer Portal Tracker.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI