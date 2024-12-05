Michigan Football transfer portal tracker
With the end of the season near, things are about to get very active for the Michigan Wolverines when it comes to the transfer portal. While the Wolverines have already had several players announce that they would be entering the portal in recent days, the expectation is that head coach Sherrone Moore will be very aggressive in supplementing his roster via the portal in the coming days.
Specifically, expect Moore to go after a veteran quarterback who can lead the Michigan offense while true freshman Bryce Underwood develops for his first year. The Wolverines will also likely be aggressive in pursuing wide receivers, as well as supplementing the offensive line and defensive line. There's no question that Michigan has made a lot of great additions via the portal over the last several years, and it's a pretty safe bet that trend will continue in the coming weeks.
Here's the latest look at all of the transfer portal activity for Michigan:
Transferring out
Raheem Anderson, OL
Tavierre Dunlap, RB
Tristan Bounds, OL
Tyler Morris, WR
Logan Forbes, WR
Transferring in
N/A - no players have transferred in as of this writing.
