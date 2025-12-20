Desmond Howard shares what he wants to see out of the next Michigan football coach
Michigan's head coaching search is well underway and we could start to see some traction this weekend -- especially if Alabama loses to Oklahoma. The timeframe of Sherrone Moore's firing wasn't great, but Michigan could arguably be in a better place when this is all said and done.
One person who knows greatness is former Heisman winner Desmond Howard. The former Michigan great was asked on Friday's ESPN College GameDay what his ideal traits would be for the next Wolverine head coach.
"Despite everything you see in the media, everything that has happened in Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan head football coaching job is one of the most highly coveted positions in all of college sports. They will be able to get a good guy," Howard said on College GameDay.
"I'm just old school. I want someone that's disciplined, disciplined oriented, fundamentally sound, a guy who understands that the academics are as important, if not more important, than athletics....Bo Schembechler type of thing... At this point, you have to get the boosters all behind you."
The candidates
Howard didn't go into detail on who might get the job, but it appears that Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham are at the top of the pecking order. If Alabama loses to Oklahoma on Friday, things could start to happen. Either DeBoer is interested in Michigan, or he tells the Wolverines no, and Michigan then pivots.
Dillingham is a great option and there have been other names floated around. Eli Drinkwitz, Jeff Brohm, and even Biff Poggi have all been talked about. Then there is the mystery candidate that usually pops up. Someone who hasn't been talked about. Utah's Kyle Whittingham is another name that we could see more if the top options tell the Wolverines no.
Whomever Michigan hires will have to get to recruiting the Wolverines' roster and 2026 signees right away. The transfer portal is set to open on Jan. 2 and Michigan wants to keep its core together.
