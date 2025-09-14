How Michigan's dominant play against CMU affected its AP Top 25 ranking
After Michigan took one on the chin against Oklahoma last weekend, the Wolverines dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll. But the Wolverines capitalized this weekend, and crushed Central Michigan. Michigan ran away with a 63-3 win over the Chippewas on Saturday, and the Wolverines scored nine touchdowns in the game.
But how did Michigan's play affect its ranking? On Sunday, the AP Top 25 released the updated poll and Michigan moved up two spots to No. 21.
Michigan thoroughly dominated the game from the get go. The Wolverines marched down the field and scored a touchdown, and then the Michigan defense forced a three-and-out. QB Bryce Underwood led the charge throwing for 235 yards and a score, while utilizing his legs for the first time this season, rushing for 114 yards and two scores.
But it wasn't just the offense that impressed. The Michigan defense allowed just 139 total yards of offense against CMU. The Wolverines sacked the QB three times and Michigan forced two turnovers in the ball game -- pure domination.
Full standings:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Miami
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Illinois
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Iowa State
13. Ole Miss
14. Alabama
15. Tennessee
16. Utah
17. Texas Tech
18. Georgia Tech
19. Indiana
20. Vanderbilt
21. Michigan
22. Auburn
23. Missouri
24. Notre Dame
25. USC
Michigan will now hit the road with a date against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. The Huskers have started 3-0 this season, but Nebraska's competition hasn't been too tough. The Cornhuskers took down Cincinnati in Week 1, and then beat Akron and Houston Christian in Week 2 and 3.
