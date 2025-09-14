Watch all nine TD scores from Michigan against Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines moved to 2-1 following a 63-3 win over Central Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines' defense played extremely well, and the experiment of seeing Jaishawn Barham playing edge worked to perfection. He was stout coming off the line and the CMU line had no answers for his physical play. On the first drive, Barham recorded one of two sacks he had in the game.
While the defense played great -- it was the offense that shined. Chip Lindsey and Co. unleashed Bryce Underwood after a confusing game against Oklahoma last weekend. The five-star QB had free rein to do what he needed to do -- utilizing both his arm and his legs. In the game, Underwood threw for 235 yards and a score, while rushing for 114 yards and two more.
For the game, Michigan scored nine touchdowns and we are going to show you all nine of those touchdown scores.
On the opening drive, RB Justice Haynes punched it in from two yards out. The Alabama transfer rushed for 104 yards and a score.
On the second score, Underwood placed the ball in the bucket when he threw a 32-yard TD to Semaj Morgan. The junior playmaker caught four passes for 69 yards and a score.
Underwood ran for a 20-yard score for the Wolverines' third score of the day. It was Underwood's first of two on the ground.
WR Andrew Marsh got on the board for his first-career score. Marsh utilized his legs and ran one from 23-yards out.
Jordan Marshall found the end zone from one-yard out.
The sophomore tailback scored his second TD of the game. This time, Marshall scored from four yards out.
This might have been the play of the game. On fourth-and-one, Underwood play actioned to his right, but there was nothing open. He slid back to his left, made a guy miss, and rushed for a 18-yard score.
Former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal scored from one-yard out. He had five carries for 30 yards.
True freshman Jasper Parker also joined the party. For the Wolverines' final TD of the game, Parker ran it in from one-yard out.
