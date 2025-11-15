Wolverine Digest

How to watch Michigan football vs. Northwestern in historic Wrigley Field

The Wolverines are headed to Chicago to take on the 'Cats. Here is how you can watch.

The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Saturday after getting their second bye week of the season last week. Michigan heads to historic Wrigley Field, where it will take on Northwestern in a battle for the coveted George Jewett Trophy.

Michigan enters the game as a 7-2 team that cannot afford another loss if the Wolverines hope to make the College Football Playoff this season. Michigan can control its own destiny, but the Wolverines must win the next three.

The Wolverines won't be able to take Northwestern for granted. The 'Cats are a highly respectable team that has won five games this season. Northwestern has been highly competitive and wants to shorten the game by using its rushing attack.

Here is how you can see Michigan in action against Northwestern.

How to watch Michigan take on Northwestern

  • Day: Saturday, Nov. 15
  • Time: Noon ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)
  • Network: Fox
  • On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson

Uniform combination

Michigan is continuing its trend of not wearing maize pants on the road. The Wolverines announced on Friday that they would wear their white jersey with blue pants. Three weeks ago, Michigan wore all-white against Michigan State.

In the previous away game, at USC, the Wolverines wore their blue pants, as well. The traditionalist -- myself -- misses the maize look from Michigan. But Michigan fans will get the white/blue look once again this weekend.

Keys to a Michigan win

Earlier this week, I came up with three keys to a Michigan win over Northwestern. Obviously, there are plenty of keys to this one, but the main one for me was forcing QB Preston Stone to beat you. The 'Cats enjoy running the football, but don't allow them to do so.

"....With Northwestern not having an explosive passing attack, it's the rushing attack that keeps the 'Cats alive. The Wildcats have the No. 5 rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging over 181 yards on the ground. RB Caleb Komolafe is No. 6 in the Big Ten, averaging 80 yards per game. He has also rushed for eight TDs.

"Northwestern will want to slow down the tempo and run the football. But if Michigan can stuff the run, and force Stone to beat the Wolverines -- there is a good chance he makes a mistake or two on Saturday."

