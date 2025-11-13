3 game predictions for Michigan football vs. Northwestern
The Michigan Wolverines are back in action this weekend after getting last weekend off. The Wolverines are headed to historic Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern. Michigan will enter the game as a big favorite, but the 'Cats are a sneaky good team that the Wolverines need to be ready for.
Here are three game predictions that I believe will happen.
1. Northwestern allows 200+ rushing yards for the second time this season
The Wildcats have the No. 11 rushing defense in the Big Ten, but have only allowed 200 yards one time this season, and that came in Week 1 against Tulane. However, the 'Cats have allowed 150-plus in three more games this season.
What does Michigan enjoy doing? Running the football. The Wolverines have been over 200 yards in five games this season, and Michigan is going to pound the rock with Jordan Marshall on Saturday. Chip Lindsey wants to have a balanced offensive attack, but if running the football wins the game -- that's what Michigan will do.
I think Marshall surpasses 100 yards once again, and Michigan has enough contributors to get over that 200-yard barrier.
2. Michigan picks off Preston Stone at least once
The former SMU gunslinger appears to be a shell of what he was two years ago for the Mustangs. Stone passed for over 3,000 yards two seasons ago, and while he can still clearly throw the football, he has issues taking care of the ball.
Stone leads the Big Ten with nine INTs this season. He has thrown two or more INTs three times this season, and the Michigan secondary has made the opposition pay. The Wolverines have picked off the opposing QBs 11 times this season, and you would have to expect that number to go up on Saturday.
The key for Michigan is to slow down the Wildcats' rushing attack. If the Wolverines can do that, Stone will be forced to pass the football, where errant throws could happen.
3. Bryce Underwood passes for 175+ on Saturday
The one thing Michigan fans want to see improved is the Wolverines' passing attack. Underwood hasn't played his best football in the past two games, and coming off a bye week, that needs to look different.
Chip Lindsey is happy with Underwood's development, but we need to see the entire passing attack to look consistent. Pass Pro., routes, and connecting with the pass catcher. If Michigan can get that phase of the offense down -- the Wolverines will be a tough out.
The 'Cats have the No. 7 passing defense in the Big Ten, so yards might not come easy, but Michigan should have the talent to give Underwood a respectable day.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan fans erupt as NCAA drops ‘The Hammer’ on Michigan State
- Keys to a Michigan football victory over Northwestern
- With national title aspirations, Michigan basketball needed an early-season eye opener
- Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's thrilling OT win over Wake Forest
- Michigan football to give 2 under-the-radar players extended looks against Northwestern