Predicting the final score between Michigan football vs. Northwestern

Here is how we think it's going to happen on Saturday.

Trent Knoop, Justice Steiner, Lucas Reimink, Seth Berry

After getting last week off in hopes of getting healthy, Michigan is back in action this weekend following its second bye week. The Wolverines will head to historic Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern.

The Wolverines have dominated the series with the 'Cats, but Northwestern is a better team than its record might indicate. Northwestern is a scrappy bunch that could play Michigan tightly if the Wolverines are as errant as they were in their last game against Purdue.

Here is how our staff sees the game going on Saturday.

Trent Knoop

Both teams are playing for something on Saturday. Michigan can't afford another loss if it hopes to compete for a College Football Playoff appearance, whereas the 'Cats want a big statement win and to get to bowl eligibility.

Northwestern will likely play Michigan tight in the first half. But if the Wolverines take care of the football and play solid defense, the 'Cats don't have enough talent to stay with Michigan. I think Jordan Marshall has another big game, and Bryce Underwood has a respectable game on Saturday.

QB Preston Stone is prone to making big mistakes and Michigan has been taking advantage of QBs who make bad decisions. I look for the Wolverines to pick Stone off at least one time on Saturday and leave Wrigley Field with a win.

Final score: Michigan 27, Northwestern 13

Seth Berry

Michigan RB Jordan Marshall
Northwestern has had period where it has played a very quality brand of football this season. The Wildcats secured a big upset win earlier in the season at Penn State, and even in their four losses have been mostly competitive. However, I think Michigan's advantage up front plays dividends in this one and causes the Wildcats to were down. Plus, Northwestern has been prone to giving the ball away, and I think the Wolverines come up with a couple of takeaways to help them pull away.

Final score: Michigan 28, Northwestern 17

Lucas Reimink

Don’t let their record fool you, Northwestern is a sneaky good team.They’re only 5-4 overall but are 3-3 in Big Ten play and have played common opponents as Michigan just as well as Michigan has in the last month.

Michigan is the more talented team but so far Northwestern has been better at the fundamentals and that will make this game a challenge for the Wolverines if they didn’t sufficiently fix their issues during the bye week.

I think Michigan is kind of just who they are at this point and that’ll make this game closer than it needs to be, I got the Wolverines barely up or tied going into the 4th quarter before they end up winning.

Final score: Michigan 24, Northwestern 14

Justice Steiner

Michigan QBs running out of the tunnel
At this point, I think Michigan is a really hard team to predict. Last time out, they should’ve beaten Purdue by more than five points. Just based on the eye test, the Wolverines have not looked great the last two weeks they've taken the field. Northwestern does a decent job of keeping teams out of the endzone, only allowing 19.1 points per game, the sixth best in the conference and 21st in the nation. Michigan will pull this out, but I don’t necessarily see them running away with it.

Final score: Michigan 24, Northwestern 10

