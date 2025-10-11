How to watch Michigan football take on USC in a massive Week 7 showdown
No. 15 Michigan heads to Los Angeles to take on USC. Both teams enter the game with a 4-1 record, but both teams are there differently. Michigan lost in Week 2 against Oklahoma, a top-10 team. USC, on the other hand, lost to Illinois two weeks ago and the Illini gashed the USC defense.
The Wolverines are hoping to take a page or two from the Illinois game and exploit the Trojans. But it won't be easy, as the Trojans have one of the best offenses in the country. The Michigan defense will have to stay disciplined against Jayden Maiava and his receiving corps of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
How to watch Michigan take on USC
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California)
- Network: NBC
- On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge
Uniform combination
Michigan announced a unique color combination against USC. The Wolverines, who typically wear maize, won't be wearing that this weekend. Instead, Michigan is wearing the white jersey with blue pants look, like it did against Nebraska in Week 4.
Last week, against Wisconsin, Michigan also wore the big-game blue pants. The Wolverines have steered clear of the maize pants now in three out of six games this season. The Trojans will be wearing their standard uniform against Michigan.
Keys to a Michigan win
In our keys to the game this week, we touched on how USC has a real weakness on the offensive line and Michigan could exploit that. It sounds like the Trojans won't have their starting center this week, and USC has had issues at the tackle spot keeping pressure away from Jayden Maiava.
"USC QB Jayden Maiava has only been sacked twice and it's showing. He is second in the nation, averaging 317 yards per game through the air. The Trojans have a lethal passing attack with elite WRs. But there is a weakness in the USC armor and Michigan could exploit it.
"USC's starting tackle Justin Tauanuu is the weakness. The Trojans have shifted him from RT to LT, but things keep getting worse for the 315-pound tackle. His 47.5 pass blocking grade by PFF is the worst on the team, and in his last game against Illinois, Tauanuu allowed six pressures and was awarded a 0.0 PFF grade. He has allowed a team-high 11 pressures this season."
