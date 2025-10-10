Staff predictions: Does Michigan football head west and leave with a win over USC?
After a home win over Wisconsin, the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines head west to take on USC. The Trojans are coming off a bye week in hopes of improving from their loss to Illinois two weeks ago. The Illini found a weakness in the Trojans' armor, and Michigan hopes to exploit the same thing.
The Wolverines will play in a primetime game on Saturday. Michigan will be under the lights in Los Angeles -- kind of. The game will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Michigan Wolverines on SI's staff weigh in on what they think will happen in the big-time showdown.
Trent Knoop
I've gone back and forth on this game, but ultimately, Michigan is the more talented team. Plus, USC hasn't shown it's capable of winning the big game under Lincoln Riley. Every year, it seems like the Trojans fall short of expectations, and after seeing Illinois exploit USC two weeks ago, I think the Wolverines are capable of doing even more. Justice Haynes could be in store for a big day against the USC defense after the Illini ran the ball right at the Trojans' interior.
The USC offense is dynamic and could cause issues for the Wolverines, but Michigan is very deep and having Rod Moore healthy has done wonders for the secondary. Slowing down Jayden Maiava is key, and with USC having a suspect O-line, I think the Wolverines do enough to escape Los Angeles win a big win.
Final score: Michigan 31, USC 27
Seth Berry
This is an intriguing matchup of contrasting styles in a lot of ways. Michigan's secondary will be challenged with trying to contain USC's playmakers on the outside and QB Jayden Maiava, who has led one of the most potent offenses in the nation through fives games. On the other hand, USC's defensive front has to find a way to contain one of the nation's best running backs in Justice Haynes while having to worry about the playmaking ability of Bryce Underwood. I truly believe Big Ten games are mostly won in the trenches, and while the Trojans have improved in that regard, particularly with the depth of their offensive line, they did not do a very good job of slowing down Illinois in the biggest game they have played to this point in the season as the Illini did whatever they wanted against USC offensively. The Trojans find ways to make some plays on offense against the Wolverines, but in the end Michigan wears them down up front in front of a crowd that will have a lot of Maize and Blue in it.
Final score: Michigan 35, USC 24
Lucas Reimink
This game is all about style of play in my eyes. Michigan wants to play a physical, smash-you-in-the-mouth kind of football, while USC wants to turn this game into a track meet and make it into a shootout. The teams who wins this game will be the team who can make the other team play their style of football, and I think that will be Michigan. Michigan has to establish the run here and I think they’ll be able to do it and force this USC defense to defend them between the tackles. USC is going to try to keep everything out wide and beat Michigan with their playmakers at wide receiver. I think Michigan’s run game will be good enough to keep USC’s offense off the field and keep their defense rested for the 4th quarter when they can really start to get after the quarterback.
Final score: Michigan 27, USC 24
