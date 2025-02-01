How to watch: Michigan Wolverines take part in Reese's Senior Bowl Saturday
Michigan fans will have another opportunity to watch some of their favorite Wolverines take the field on Saturday, as Donovan Edwards, Josaiah Stewart, and William Wagner are set to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl. The annual event is regarded as college football's premier all-star game and provides collegiate athletes with one more opportunity to showcase their skillset ahead of the NFL Draft. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance.
Here's how to watch:
DATE: Saturday, February 1, 2025
TIME: 2:30 pm ET
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TELEVISION: NFL Network
While Kalel Mullings is listed as a participant, the latest reporting suggests he'll miss the game due to injury. Here's a closer look at today's participants:
Donovan Edwards, RB
At Michigan
• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022
)• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 50 games with 13 starts at running back and one as wide receiver
Josaiah Stewart, EDGE
At Michigan
• Team Captain (2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• One-year letterman (2023)
• Has appeared in 26 games off the edge with 11 starts
William Wagner, LS
At Michigan
• Patrick Mannelly Award Finalist (2024)
• All-Big Ten honoree (first team, coaches, honorable mention, media, 2024)
• Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2024)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021-22-24)
• Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
• Has appeared in 53 games as the team's long snapper
