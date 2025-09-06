HOW TO WATCH: No. 15 Michigan vs No. 18 Oklahoma
The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines return to the field tonight for a primetime road matchup against No. 18 Oklahoma. Both teams enter the highly anticipated matchup at 1-0 on the season, and both teams are looking to make a big statement with a win against a blue blood opponent on a national stage.
Offensively, Michigan will look to continue it's momentum from Week 1 with a performance that saw great balance through the air and on the ground. True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looked incredibly sharp in his Michigan debut, finishing with over 250 yards through the air with one touchdown, completing 21-of-31 attempts. On the ground, it was Alabama transfer Justice Haynes who put together the top rushing performance, finishing with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Michigan will certainly need that balance offensively in order to control the pace of the game and prevent Oklahoma from putting too much pressure on Underwood.
Defensively, the Wolverines had a solid Week 1 performance, holding the Lobos to just 50 yards on the ground. But Michigan did surrender 217 yards through the air, allowing New Mexico to put 17 points on the board in Ann Arbor. There's no doubt that Michigan's secondary will be tested on Saturday night against Oklahoma, and they'll certainly need a better effort from that unit compared to what we saw last weekend.
Tonight's matchup will mark just the second meeting all-time between Michigan and Oklahoma and the first meeting since 1976.
Here's how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ABC
