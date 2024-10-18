Major Illinois' starter ruled OUT against Michigan football
It's been trending this way all week, but Illinois' head coach Bret Bielema confirmed on Thursday that the Illini wouldn't have their starting running back against Michigan. Kaden Feagin was a surprise absence last week against Purdue and it appears Feagin might be out for quite a while.
"We're still in this process," Bielema said of Feagin's timeframe. "I think to think that he's going to be back anytime soon is not real, but I don't want to comment until I know the facts. He literally hasn't had a decision about what is going to be done or how it's going to be done until we gather all the information."
Feagin is the leading rusher for the Fighting Illini with 306 yards rushing and three touchdowns through the first five games. Veteran Josh McCray stepped up in his absence last weekend. McCray rushed for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week and will aim to continue the success against Michigan. He is a former three-star recruit who is in his fourth season with the Fighting Illini, with his best year coming as a true freshman when he totaled 549 yards and two touchdowns.
Michigan won't have to deal with Illinois' starting running back, but the Illini still have Luke Altmyer and a pair of good receivers. Illinois wants to throw the football and that won't change -- maybe the Illini will throw it even more on Saturday.
The game wilk kick on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
