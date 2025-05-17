Incoming Michigan transfer expected to soar up NFL Draft boards
Michigan has become somewhat of a "Transfer Portal U" with head football coach Sherrone Moore and head basketball coach Dusty May finding great success within the portal. This year, Moore secured the number one running back in the portal in the form of former Alabama running back Justice Haynes. On the other side, May secured the top-rated hoops player in Yaxel Lendeborg. While Yaxel is still testing NBA waters, if he comes to Ann Arbor he could be in line for an elite season.
While Moore did not have to worry about Haynes testing the professional side of football, it does look like Haynes could be on the path to becoming a fast riser for next year's NFL Draft. Max Chadwick of PFF College recently released his top 10 NFL Draft prospects he believes could soar up the board for next year. Haynes came in third on this list, which had three total Big Ten prospects on it.
Even as Michigan claims they are going to pursue a more balanced attack with freshman phenom Bryce Underwood presumably under center, everyone knows they will still be run-heavy as an offense. That fact, along with his incredible speed, agility, and strength, will give Haynes plenty of tape to convince NFL scouts he should move up their boards. Even sharing carries with sophomore teammate Jordan Marshall should not impact Haynes' stats too much. In fact, the shared carries will keep him fresh for late-game runs when the defensive line begins to wear down. I believe Chadwick is spot on with this assessment and Haynes is in for a banner year in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson