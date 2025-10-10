Interesting things to know ahead of Michigan football's showdown with USC
No. 15 Michigan heads west for a contest with USC. The Trojans, who are coming off a bye, have compiled a 4-1 record this season with their lone loss coming to Illinois two weeks ago. The Wolverines are also 4-1, with their lone loss coming at Oklahoma in Week 2.
The Wolverines have one of the top rushing attacks in the country, behind RB Justice Haynes. The Trojans lost to the Illini two weeks ago, and the Illinois rushing attack had a lot to do with it. Haynes and Michigan have been a more stout rushing attack than the Illini in 2025, which might not bode well for USC.
But USC has one of the more explosive offenses in the country. The Wolverines are going to have to be on their assignments going up against QB Jayden Maiava and WRs Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane this weekend.
Prior to the 7:30 p.m. ET kick on NBC, here are some things to know.
Game Notes
- Michigan is 5-6 all-time against USC. The Wolverines won last year's contest 27-24. It was the first year USC was in the Big Ten
- Prior to the 2024 game, the last seven meetings were all played at the Rose Bowl. USC was 6-2 against the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.
- The Michigan run game is 13th in the FBS, averaging 237.8 yards per contest. Six different players have scored on the ground this year, led by Justice Haynes, who ranks fourth in the nation with eight rushing touchdowns.
- Running back Justice Haynes paces the rushing attack. He has reached at least 100 yards rushing with at least one touchdown in all five contests this year (159, 125, 104, 149, 117 yards), the longest streak of 100-yard games since Blake Corum hit the century mark in eight consecutive games in 2022.
- The offensive line has paved the way for 17 touchdowns on the ground so far this year while allowing only five sacks against in the pass game (19th, FBS). Despite three different starting lineups across the first five games due to injuries, the unit has helped lead the way offensively.
- Underwood's 59.2 percent completion rating (77-of-130 passing) comes with an average of 7.7 yards per attempt.
- Michigan's passing game continues to develop. Eleven (11) different players have caught passes so far this year, including six with five or more receptions.
- On the defensive side of the turnover battle, Cole Sullivan leads the team with three turnovers forced (two interceptions, one fumble recovery).
- The pass rush has been a force for the U-M defense, averaging three quarterback takedowns per game (13th, FBS). U-M's 15 sacks generated are tied-fourth in the Big Ten. That has helped pad a TFL rank of 22nd nationally, with the defense averaging seven negative plays per contest. Jaishawn Barham leads the team in both categories (3.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL).
