Intriguing Michigan EDGE prospect mocked to Detroit Lions in second round
Popular Woodward Sports talk analyst Sam Reynolds recently released a mock draft of the Detroit Lions entire 2025 NFL Draft , which is comprised of seven picks in total. Reynolds had the Lions pretty balanced offensively and defensively in their draft choices.
Four of the choices were defensive with the remaining three on the offensive side of the ball. There were no real splashy picks, and of the seven picks five were along the offensive or defensive line. With the 60th pick in the second round Reynolds had the Lions taking an intriguing prospect in former Michigan Wolverine Josaiah Stewart.
Stewart excelled in his two years at Michigan, becoming an unblockable force at times in the Wolverines 8 win 5 loss 2024 campaign. He used his speed and leverage to get around much larger tackles and was a menace to opposing quarterbacks. Stewart performed well at post season bowls and has been discussed by many NFL general managers as a draft pick that has a high potential to make in impact in the NFL for years to come.
Stewart has always been sort of a “tweener” prospect at the EDG position, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 245 pounds, he is much smaller than other elite NFL EDGE rushers. That has not stopped him from performing at the highest levels and posting incredible stats along the way. In his last year at Michigan Stewart had 33 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. What is not accounted for are the amount of times Stewart chased an opposing quarterback out of the pocket and caused them to throw an errant pass.
If the Lions bring Stewart to Detroit, they will be getting a player that plays well above his size and stature. A young man that has had to earn everything he has and is clearly not afraid to work. He could even move to a hybrid EDGE/Linebacker type of player and wreak havoc all over the field with his speed and ferocious hitting ability. An intriguing prospect indeed.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7