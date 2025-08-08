Jordan Marshall on the new Michigan one-two punch: 'We're both complete backs'
Michigan might've lost its top two backs from last season -- Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards -- but the Wolverines could end up having an even better one-two punch in 2025. Sophomore Jordan Marshall impressed last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl, where he drew the start. Earning MVP honors, the former Mr. Ohio winner rushed for 100 yards against Alabama. And he will be joined by former Alabama RB Justice Haynes.
Speaking with the media on Thursday, Haynes said he believes both of them are dynamic and explosive, but he also thinks any of the backs in the room could become the next explosive back for the maize and blue.
"I would describe us as dynamic running backs," Haynes said of him and Marshall. "Both can break the game open, very explosive, but I know a lot of people talk about just Jordan and I, but I think it's a testament to our whole room. I think our whole room is very explosive.
"Anyone can go out there and make plays. It's not just Jordan and I. It starts from the oldest guy in the room, which is Freddy J, pushing us and leading us, and T.A., them two, challenging us each and every day, and then us as the running backs carrying that on and pushing each other, and iron sharpens iron."
Haynes, who ended up being a 1B option for Alabama last season, rushed for 448 yards and seven scores. But Marshall believes they are both complete backs and balance each other well. With Haynes playing in the SEC for two years and having experience, Marshall also noted it was nice learning from him.
"I don't know how much different we are. We're both complete backs," said Marshall. "We balance from pass pro, to catching the ball, to running the ball.
"I don't know how much different we are. We're pretty physical, both of us. We like to make people miss. We like to talk a little smack.
"It's been fun just learning from him and learning from his game and picking up on some moves, some things he does, some things off the field, how he prepares. That's something that I really look up to is just how he prepares, how he gets his body right and something that I can be better at and I'm trying to take that from his game and learn from him in that aspect."
Fans can see both of them in action on Saturday, August 30 against New Mexico.
