This stat shows how impressive Justice Haynes has been for Michigan through 4 weeks
When Michigan landed five-star QB Bryce Underwood last season, Wolverine fans were expecting to see a high-flying offense centered around the passing attack. It's true that Underwood has elevated the Michigan offense since arriving in Ann Arbor, but the bar was set low -- it had the 131st-ranked passing attack last year.
Underwood has shown why he was the top-ranked player in the 2025 class and he has those 'wow' plays. He's going to be a focal point of the offense at some point, but as of now, Michigan's offense is centered around the run game, and particularly Justice Haynes.
Haynes continued his impressive start with the Wolverines on Saturday against Nebraska. The Alabama transfer rushed for 149 yards and one score. He has now rushed for over 100 yards and scored at least one time in all four games for Michigan.
Justice Haynes' surreal start
His first four games are better than any Wolverine in the last five years.
2021: Hassan Haskins - 322 yards
2022: Blake Corum - 478 yards
2023: Blake Corum - 351 yards
2024: Kalel Mullings: 429 yards
2025: Justice Haynes - 537 yards
Michigan loves what it has in both Haynes and Jordan Marshall -- Marshall had another nice day rushing for 80 yards on six carries and one TD. But it's clear that this rushing attack will go as far as Haynes takes it, at least in the early going. Haynes was looking for an opportunity like this after not getting a fair shake at Alabama.
Haynes transferred to Michigan as the No. 1 RB in the transfer portal. Last season, he rushed for 448 yards and seven TDs as the No. 2 behind Jam Miller. But this is exactly what Haynes is capable of doing as the lead back -- it's showing.
Michigan will now enter a bye week to recharge and hopes to get healthy. In two weeks, the Wolverines will head back to Ann Arbor to host Wisconsin.
