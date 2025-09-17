J.D. PicKell picks winner of Michigan vs Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet in Memorial Stadium this weekend for a Big 10 showdown. Both teams want to start conference play off with a win, but only one of them will come out on top.
The Wolverines, who have already dropped a game this season, need to make sure they don't fall to 2-2. If they do, their goal of making it to the College Football Playoffs becomes even more far-fetched. For Nebraska, they're 3-0 and expecting big things in Matt Rhule's third year as head coach, but if they want to avoid starting Big 10 play 0-1 for the sixth straight year, they need to get a big win against a ranked opponent at home.
The Matchup
All eyes will be on the quarterback matchup in this game. Bryce Underwood vs Dylan Raiola, the battle of two five-stars, could be the deciding factor in this game. Underwood has only played three games at the collegiate level, but was tested earlier this year against Oklahoma. Raiola seems to have taken the next step in his development this year, but he hasn't faced a Power Four defense yet. Whichever guy out-duels the other will likely walk away with the win.
This will also be a battle of two very talented defenses. Michigan did a pretty good job against the Sooners, holding their high-powered offense to 24 points, and nearly shut out Central Michigan a week ago. As for Nebraska, the Cornhuskers have allowed just seven points in their last two matchups combined, but again, it's been against a couple of lesser opponents. Whichever defensive coordinator can scheme up a way to stop the opposing quarterback will be the one who wins this game.
J.D. PicKell's Prediction
Michigan enters this game as 2.5-point favorites. Almost every prediction I've seen to this point has this being a one-score game, and On3's J.D. PicKell also believes it will be a tightly contested ball game.
His key to the game for Michigan is to let Bryce Underwood use his legs. Everyone's seen the arm talent, but last week when he played his best game of the year, he got out of the pocket and used his legs. It helped settle him into the game, and if he can be comfortable, the Wolverines should have no problem winning this game.
"You've got to let Bryce Underwood cook. You've got to," said PicKell. "He's the best player, for my money, talent-wise on your football team. I don't believe there is any limit to the impact he should have on this game...His legs need to impact the game some way, somehow.
"I would like to take Nebraska," PicKell continued. "Matt Rhule year three. I think the way they've built that roster since he's been there is nothing but trending upward. I think it's a matter of time before Nebraska wins a game like this, and I say all that with them being at home, but I think there are still more ways for Michigan to win."
PicKell's score prediction: Michigan 27, Nebraska 24