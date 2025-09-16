CBS Sports divided on winner of Michigan vs Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face off in Memorial Stadium this weekend. It's the Big 10 opener for both of these schools, and after a 2-1 start, the Wolverines really need to get a big road win.
Michigan is coming off the heels of a 63-3 victory over Central Michigan. True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looked great, but the question is, how will he perform under the lights? In the Wolverines' loss to Oklahoma, he flashed his arm a few times, but he completed just nine passes. They'll need more from their 18-year old signal caller against Nebraska if they want to start Big 10 play 1-0 for the sixth straight year.
Nebraska started the season with a gritty 20-17 victory over Cincinnati, and since then, they've beaten up on a couple of lesser opponents. They beat Akron and Houston Cristian by a combined 120 points, but haven't faced a team like Michigan yet this year. Dylan Raiola has looked really good thus far, but he has the same question as Underwood: will he show up when the lights are the brightest? Because last year, he certainly didn't live up to his five-star status, but they'll need him to if they want to avoid falling to 0-1 in Big 10 play for the sixth consecutive season.
On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Sam Webb and Michael Bruntz broke down this Big 10 showdown and predicted the winner of the game.
Webb's question for Michigan is, how well can they push the ball down the field? Nebraska has seen what Justice Haynes can do on the ground, but Underwood hasn't proven he can beat a Power Four defense with his arm (granted, he's only had one opportunity to do so). Can Underwood do enough with his arm to win this game?
"How does [Michigan] react to the opportunities that they're going to get down the field?" asked Webb. "In my opinion, [Nebraska] is going to say 'we're going to stop them from running the football. We're going to stop Bryce Underwood from running the football. Can you beat us down the field?...I think they're going to be able to based on their experience after Oklahoma and win a tight game."
While Webb's rolling with Michigan, Bruntz thinks the Cornhuskers will get the job done at home. He believes they'll be able to confuse Bryce Underwood with disguised coverages and pressures and thinks it'll slow down the Wolverines' offense just enough for Nebraska to come away with the win.
"I think Nebraska may be able to do enough to maybe confuse the freshman quarterback a little bit," said Bruntz. "I think one thing Nebraska has done well to this point is mask coverages and pressures. I give Nebraska the slight edge at home."
Sam Webb: Michigan 27, Nebraska 21
Michael Bruntz: Michigan 21, Nebraska 24
