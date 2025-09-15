Michigan QB Bryce Underwood earns his first Big Ten award following massive game
It was announced on Monday that Michigan QB Bryce Underwood was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week following his massive game against Central Michigan. The Wolverines unleashed the talented five-star signal caller in Week 3. For the first time all season, fans had a chance to see Underwood utilize his legs and add a new dimension to the Michigan offense.
Against the Chippewas, Underwood threw for 235 yards, one TD, and one INT. He added 114 yards on nine carries and two more scores.
Underwood made a few great plays with his feet that left the fans energized and ready for the rest of the season. Michigan will need to use the talented freshman in the same ways this weekend. The Wolverines hit the road against Nebraska for their first Big Ten Conference game.
The Wolverines' offense had their struggles in Week 2 and couldn't muster much in Norman. But with Chip Lindsey opening up the playbook for Underwood, Michigan looks like a whole new team.
Here's the press release:
- Completed 16 of 25 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Michigan’s 63-3 victory against Central Michigan
- He accounted for 339 yards of total offense and three scores, scoring the first two rushing touchdowns of his career, a 20-yard run in the second quarter and an 18-yard run in the third
- Posted the best rushing game of his young career, finishing with 114 yards on nine carries - the most by a Michigan quarterback since Devin Gardner ran for 121 yards against Penn State in 2013
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Andrel Anthony (Nov. 1, 2021)
More Michigan News:
Biff Poggi touches on injuries, explains why TJ Guy didn't play against CMU
Michigan opens as a small favorite in Week 4 at Nebraska
Watch all nine TD scores from Michigan against Central Michigan
National media reacts to Bryce Underwood, projects top-25 ranking for Michigan
PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's electric win over Central Michigan
Social media is in awe of Bryce Underwood, Michigan after beating CMU
Takeaways: Bryce Underwood is unleashed in Michigan's dominant win over Central Michigan