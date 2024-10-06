First Half Analysis: QB Jack Tuttle in command for Michigan Football
After more offensive ineptitude and falling behind 14-0, Michigan has changed quarterbacks again and clawed their way back into the game with 10 straight points against Washington. Here's what's stood out so far for the Wolverines through 20 minutes...
Offense
Quarterback change: It was another ineffective start for quarterback Alex Orji, and the Wolverines were forced to go with seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle after falling behind 14-0 early in the second half. Orji's is just too inaccurate as a passer, and he shown little ability to progress beyond his first receiving option. On the Wolverines' flea-flicker on their first possession, Orji forced the ball in Colston Loveland's direction despite double coverage, and then he missed the tight end on a third and short when he was open. He's also struggled with balls batted down at the line of scrimmage.
After Orji opened 3-for-7 for 15 yards (three carries, 11 yards), Tuttle came in and completed three of four pass attempts for 26 yards and added a pair of scrambles for 14 yards on just two possession, both of which ended in points for Michigan. As long as Tuttle is healthy, he's QB1 going forward.
Donovan Edwards gives Washington fans PTSD: The senior has fallen behind Kalel Mullings on the depth chart, but "Big Game Don" made an appearance in the second quarter, breaking through for a 39-yard touchdown that gave the Husky faithful flashbacks to the national championship game. NBC's broadcast cameras caught Edwards leading an offensive huddle on the sideline prior to that touchdown, and the senior has run with more will and conviction than we've seen from him in a long time. Edwards leads Michigan with 77 rushing yards on eight carries, with Mullings held to 20 yards on six carries in the first half.
Defense
More pass coverage issues: After two weeks of clear progression and improvement, redshirt freshman cornerback Jyaire Hill had a tough start today for the Wolverines. Hill was beaten on a double-move on Washington's first play of the game, surrendering a 36-yard gain. In a more unfortunate instance, Hill slipped in the endzone to allow the Huskies first touchdown of the game on UW's second possession. The redshirt freshman was in good position on the play, but lost his footing to give up the score.
While Hill has shown some progression in recent weeks, nickelback Zeke Berry has struggled in pass coverage throughout the season and that continued in the first half today. The redshirt sophomore got beat and turned around in coverage, giving up an easy touchdown for the Huskies' second score.
Wink Martindale's strategy is questionable: The defensive coordinator is in a tough spot, because — outside of Will Johnson — his secondary isn't good enough to cover Washington's receivers in man-to-man coverage, but the Wolverines' zone coverage has been atrocious. Washington is doing a solid job protecting quarterback Will Rogers from Michigan's talented pass-rushers, and Rogers is picking the Wolverines' secondary apart as a result. Martindale and Michigan's defensive line are going to have to find ways to make Rogers uncomfortable, or the Huskies are going to start asserting themselves offensively.
