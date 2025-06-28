Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel added to hacking lawsuit against ex-Michigan assistant Matt Weiss
Former Michigan football head coach and current athletic director Warde Manuel were added to a lawsuit on Friday against the university and former assistant coach Matt Weiss, according to a report from the Associated Press.
According to the report, attorneys claim Harbaugh and others knew that Matt Weiss was seen viewing private information on a computer in December of 2022 but still allowed him to coach in the Wolverines' College Football Playoff game against TCU several days later.
"The university's delay in taking meaningful protective action until after a high-stakes game sends a clear message: Student welfare was secondary," said Parker Stinar, who is the lead lawyer in a class action lawsuit arising from a criminal investigation of Weiss.
Separately, Weiss was charged on March 20, 2025 in a 24-count indictment alleging 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the indictment.
"Between approximately 2015 and January 2023, Weiss gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor," a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Michigan stated when referring to the Weiss indictment on March 20. "After gaining access to these databases, Weiss downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes. Using the information that he obtained from the student athlete databases and his own internet research, Weiss was able to obtain access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 target athletes. Weiss also illegally obtained access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 1,300 additional students and/or alumni from universities across the country."
The updated lawsuit, which is an amended version of a civil compliant filed in March, according to the AP report, states: "Had Harbaugh implemented basic oversight of his staff, plaintiffs and the class would have been protected against predators such as Weiss. Instead, Weiss was a highly compensated asset that was promoted by and within the football program, from which position he was able to, and did, target female student athletes."
The lawsuit includes 11 female athletes at Michigan and other schools, according to a report from the Detroit News.
While identify theft is often associated with financial crimes, the indictment says Weiss did it to obtain access to private, intimate photos and videos of unsuspecting college students, primarily targeting female athletes.
Weiss' legal troubles first surfaced in January of 2023, when he was placed on administrative leave after being investigated by U-M police for a possible computer crime. On Jan. 20 of that year, Weiss was fired. The FBI joined the U-M police department's investigation in October of 2023.
Weiss was hired by Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in 2021 after he worked 12 seasons under Jim's brother, John Harbaugh, with the Baltimore Ravens.
With the Wolverines, Weiss was promoted from quarterbacks coach to co-offensive coordinator in 2022, sharing the role with now head coach Sherrone Moore.
