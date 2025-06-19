Wolverine Digest

JJ McCarthy stuns NFL world, beats Travis Kelce for No. 1 spot in NFLPA earnings

Jerred Johnson

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) . Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
NFL players' association royalty earnings are a good litmus test for the marketing power of an NFL star. Minnesota's JJ McCarthy just stunned the NFL world by beating out well-established NFL veterans on the 2024 earnings list. McCarthy dethroned media darling Travis Kelce, who finished second to the rookie quarterback.

Kelce has been one of the more popular players in the NFL over the past years, a title driven by his on-field prowess and the Hollywood glamor of his relationship with superstar Taylor Swift. All of that was not enough to hold off the hard-charging McCarthy, who has ascended to the QB1 position in Minnesota. The Vikings fanbase pushed McCarthy to the top of the list as they gobbled up anything McCarthy-related.

McCarthy was the only player in the NFL to top $4 million in earnings, despite not playing a single snap in the 2024 season. The fact that McCarthy topped the list during a season in which he was injured and unable to play is an astounding feat. The earnings come from royalties associated with jersey sales and licensing deals through the NFL. While Kelce surely beat out McCarthy in off-field earning deals, he was unable to top the rookie sensation in the royalty department. The record for best NFLPA royalty earnings in a single season is held by another former Michigan quarterback. Tom Brady earned an impressive $9.5 million in royalties in 2021. JJ is on a trajectory to steal that throne from his mentor.

