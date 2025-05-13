JJ McCarthy will make NFL history with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025
The hype surrounding the JJ McCarthy era in Minnesota seems to be growing by the minute. In the wake of a 14-win season with former Vikings QB Sam Darnold leading the way, there's belief that McCarthy is now ready to take the franchise to the next level.
And while fans will obviously need to wait to see just how good the Vikings can be with the former Michigan gunslinger at the helm, we can already say for certain that McCarthy will make NFL history in 2025.
On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they'll become the first NFL team to play in back-to-back international games in two different countries in 2025. The first is set to take place against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland on Sep. 28, followed by a matchup with the Cleveland Browns in London on Oct. 5.
That means McCarthy will become the first quarterback in NFL history to play back-to-back international games.
