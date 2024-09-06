JUST IN: Michigan announces uniform combination for matchup with Texas
With an epic top 10 showdown between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas on deck, the Wolverines announced their uniform combination for the upcoming battle. It should come as no surprise that the "Big Game Blues" will be making a return to the Big House, as Michigan is set to wear the all-blue alternate on Saturday.
Although the vast majority of the Michigan fan base is made up of traditionalists, the all-blue alternate has definitely become a fan-favorite. The Wolverines typically reserve that combination for the biggest games on the schedule, including Ohio State, Penn State, and even most recently the National Championship win over Washington.
For their part, the Texas Longhorns announced they'll be wearing their all-white combination in the Big House on Saturday.
Even if you're not a fan of either team, these are two of the most iconic brands in all of sports. With Michigan in the all-blues vs. Texas in the all-whites, along with the Big House serving as the setting for it all, this might be one of most visually appealing matchups you'll ever see.
No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas are set to kickoff at Noon on FOX.
