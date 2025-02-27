JUST IN: Michigan's Kenneth Grant to miss NFL Combine drills
As the first day of the 2025 NFL Combine is set to take place, it appears that at least one Michigan defender wont be participating in on-field drills today. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kenneth Grant is suffering from a hamstring strain that keep him from participating in today's event. However, Grant is expected to be at full strength for Michigan's Pro Day on March 21st.
At 6-3, 339 pounds, Grant is projected as a first-round selection due to his incredible combination size, speed and power. During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Grant appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. During his final season at Michigan, he started 12 games on the defensive line and accounted for 32 tackles (6.5 tackles for loss), 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, five pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. For his efforts, Grant was an All-American selection by the Associated Press and earned All-Big Ten honors (second team coaches and media).
