Joel Klatt Names 2 Michigan Games To Shape College Football, But He's Missing A Third

Following a second consecutive season of missing the College Football Playoff, Michigan's reward is to have one of the most difficult schedules in college football. A non-conference showdown with Oklahoma is one thing, but then the Wolverines will face possibly the top three teams in the Big Ten this season, with two of those games on the road.

If the Wolverines are going to rekindle their College Football Playoff form, as they had for three years in a four-team playoff, then Kyle Whittingham's group is going to have to prove it on the field.

On Monday, FOX analyst Joel Klatt named 10 games that will shape college football in 2026, and the Wolverines had two games on the list. However, after we talk about those two games, there is a third that should've been on there.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Michigan won't get much of a chance to ease into the Whittingham era. The Wolverines will face Western Michigan at home, a game Michigan should win easily, but then in Week 2, it's a monster showdown.

After falling to Oklahoma last season in Norman, Michigan will host the Sooners in hopes of avenging the loss.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think a win in this game for either of these programs would do the exact same thing that it did for Oklahoma a year ago," Klatt said. "So that's why this is one of the games that will shape the year.

This is the first big game for Kyle Whittingham, like I said, and it's going to be an indication of whether Michigan is going to be back in playoff form. Are they going to compete for a Big Ten title? We're going to find out really quickly Week 2 on September 12th.”

A season ago, Michigan wasn't able to stop John Mateer on the ground, and that will be a big emphasis this season under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Bryce Underwood had a poor outing last season, which was the first road game of his career.

If Michigan is going to make the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines need to win their home games, including a big one against Oklahoma.

Michigan vs. Ohio State

It's hard to have a list like this and not include Ohio State vs. Michigan. The biggest rivalry in all of sports. But this game could have a ton of impact or very little.

For Ohio State, the Buckeyes should be in contention for a spot in the playoff, but the question could remain if they need to beat Michigan for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. For the Wolverines, Michigan could need to beat the Buckeyes to get into the playoff — a similar spot it was in last year.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Meanwhile, Michigan also not an easy schedule," said Klatt. "They've got that game that I opened with against Oklahoma. They've got some other tough games as well. Can they be in a position where if they beat Ohio State, they go to the college football playoff? Ohio State dominated at the line of scrimmage for the first time in a long time last year. They snapped that four-game losing streak to Michigan.”

Ohio State hasn't beaten Michigan in The 'Shoe since 2018, and Michigan will want to end the Buckeyes' one-game winning streak over it. However, the Wolverines will need to pressure Julian Sayin, and Bryce Underwood will have to do a lot better than 63 yards through the air.

What about Indiana vs. Michigan

The reigning national champions coming to Ann Arbor could really shape the college football season, especially for Michigan.

Prior to the home game against IU, the Wolverines are set to host Oklahoma, Iowa, and Penn State, which could be three difficult games. Michigan hopes to either win them all, or lose at most one game — if it's serious about getting back into the playoff.

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A game against Indiana will really signal where Michigan is at as a program under Whittingham during his first season in Ann Arbor.

For Indiana, this is another big game. One week before heading to the Big House, IU is set to host Ohio State. Curt Cignetti doesn't want to lose two games in a row, and that two-week stretch will tell a lot about the Hoosiers.