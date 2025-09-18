Joel Klatt predicts a double-digit win for winner of Michigan vs. Nebraska showdown
Michigan enters Lincoln for a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Huskers have begun the season 3-0, while playing a couple of low-level opponents. Michigan has started 2-1, beating both inferior teams, while losing at Oklahoma. Both programs need a statement win, and whoever comes out on top -- that could be their statement.
Fox's Joel Klatt previewed the game on his podcast, and he pointed out how poorly Nebraska has fared in recent years against top 25 opponents. But, it's also noteworthy that Michigan won't have its head coach for the season game in a row.
“Michigan, at Nebraska, Michigan is favored by 2.5 in this one. And we don't have Sherrone Moore. He's serving his suspension now for the second game," Klatt said.
"So it's going to be [Biff] Poggi in there as head coach. And this is a huge game for both teams because it's a catalyst game for both teams. First of all, if you're Michigan, you can't have a second loss on the year after the loss to Oklahoma.
"So they understand that and they're going to play with the urgency that that situation demands. For Nebraska, this would be an insanely huge win because we have not seen many of these in the last nine years from Nebraska. Did you know that they're 0-27 in their last 27 games against ranked opponents?
“So something like this would be a massive springboard game for Matt Rhule and this program. Matt Rhule last year and this Nebraska defense was really [good] and in particular against the run. They were a top 10 run defense last year.
"The hard part is they lost those defensive tackles and so they are not as stingy against the run this year and that is a problem when you're welcoming in Michigan who you know is going to try to assert themselves physically in the run game. Right now Nebraska is 75th in the country stopping the run. That is a big problem in this game.”
Klatt predicts the winner
This game will mark the second road game for Bryce Underwood. He didn't fare well against the Sooners, but Michigan opened up its offense last weekend against CMU. Running back Justice Haynes has also rushed for over 100 yards in all three games this season, and Nebraska struggles to stop the run. Despite this game being in Lincoln, Klatt sees a big Michigan victory.
“And the second start on the road for Underwood, I think will go better than his first start," Klatt said. "Like I said, it's a massive opportunity for Nebraska to try to pick themselves up and put themselves into a tier in the Big Ten that they haven't been in a long time. 27 straight games against ranked opponents that they've lost.
"That dates back to 2016. I do think they're going to have to lean on this offense. It has looked good so far during the opening part of this season. Raiola has looked fairly good. Remember, they changed coordinator. They did some things late in the season.
"And now, it's an offense that I think is much further along than what we saw early last year. If they can get the passing game going early, if they can threaten that Michigan defense and stay balanced, then the crowd becomes more of a factor. Okay, so Michigan's favored by 2.5.
"What do I like in this game? I think Michigan covers this game. I see something along the lines of 34-21, something like that.”