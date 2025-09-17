LaMar Morgan hints that Michigan will get one player back against Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines' secondary will be tested once again this weekend. The Wolverines are heading to Lincoln for a contest with Nebraska, which will be the Big Ten opener for Michigan. Dylan Raiola and the Huskers have the No. 5 passing attack in college football, averaging 366.3 yards per game through the air.
Michigan has been injury-prone this year. Last game, against CMU, the Wolverines had 14 players listed as OUT on the availability report. In the secondary, a position that isn't full of depth, Michigan didn't have either Rod Moore or Zeke Berry against CMU.
On Wednesday, defensive back's coach LaMar was asked about both Moore and Berry entering the game against Nebraska.
Rod Moore's status for Saturday
Following the game against CMU, interim head coach Biff Poggi said Moore could've played, but they held him back one more game. The early indication points to the veteran suiting up and playing against Nebraska, but to what extent will be the question.
"Yeah, I’m excited for Rod," Morgan said. "He’s been working really hard. He’s trying to get a lot of value in practice Trying to get into all the one-on-ones, team reps, and stuff like that. I think him and the medical team and his family have a good plan. And we’re just trying to support him when he’s ready.
"I think he’s trending in the right direction, being physical, running. His velocity is really good at practice, reps, and stuff like that. So I think he’s trending. I know our team and his teammates are excited to get him back really soon."
Could Zeke Berry be back in the lineup after missing Week 3?
While Moore's status is pointing in the right direction, Morgan didn't sound as hopeful about Berry playing this weekend. Last week, it was true freshman Jayden Sanders who started opposite of Jyaire Hill. The Wolverines also played fellow freshman Shamari Earls and Elijah Dotson against the Chippewas. Michigan could lean on some of those freshmen once again this weekend.
"Zeke Berry’s moving around, trying to get some stuff going," Morgan said of the starter. "He did it last week as well. I just think it’s kind of -- at corner, it’s a little different than other positions. You want to get back and feel comfortable when you get back, and you have to be able to push off. You have to be able to jump.
"It’s not like a receiver where they tell you to run a 10-yard stop, and you just run 10 yards and stop. And I know it’s more than that. But at DB, you don’t know what they’re doing. You’re all off reaction. So, I think that’s the one thing when you look at a DB, when they get hurt, you have to be able to respond to whatever somebody’s doing in front of you.
"So, I just think it takes a little bit more time. I think Zeke’s been working really hard. We have a great medical staff here and team here. So, I’m excited, hoping we can get him back this week. He’s practicing and stuff like that. We just got to make sure he feels comfortable, and we don’t want to re-injure anything. So, that’s not really my expertise. But if he’s ready to go, you all know what you’ll get from Zeke. He’ll give you everything he got every single play. So, I’m excited if we can get him back this week."
The Wolverines and Huskers will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.