One Michigan player earns spot on PFF's Big Ten Team of the Week
Following a 63-3 win over Central Michigan, Pro Football Focus named Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny as a part of its Big Ten Team of the Week following Week 3 action. The veteran defender played in just 23 snaps against the Chippewas, but he was a force for the Wolverines. In his season low of snaps, Benny recorded a season-high 86.5 PFF grade.
According to PFF, Benny had four tackles, along with four run stops. He had a 90.3 run defense grade in the outing. It was by far and away the best outing of the season for Benny. In the first game, PFF gave him a 63.3 grade against New Mexico, and then at Oklahoma, Benny earned a 54.9 grade.
After appearing in 11 games in 2024, with two starts, Benny came back to Michigan for his final season of college football in hopes of leading the Wolverines' defense. Last season, he recorded 29 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. Through three games this year, Benny has six total sacks with one TFL.
The Wolverines' defense has been mostly underwhelming in 2025, but this past week, a switch was flipped. It appeared to help that Wink Martindale moved LB Jaishawn Barham to edge -- who had a great game. Barham was a beast off the edge and he will only help the interior players like Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams moving forward.
This week, Michigan will hit the road for a game against Big Ten foe Nebraska. The Wolverines opened as a small favorite in the contest -- despite being on the road. Michigan has won the last four games against the Cornhuskers, and three of them being a blowout. The game will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
