Latest bowl projections for Michigan after bye week

Here's where national analysts predict Michigan will play this postseason.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines got to kick back and enjoy a fantastic slate of college football games this past weekend. While on the bye, they watched multiple top-25 teams fall, but somehow they dropped one spot in the AP Poll to No. 20.

As of today, the Wolverines are still projected to miss the College Football Playoff, but with a friendly schedule ahead of them, that could change quickly. If the Wolverines were to beat Wisconsin and USC these next two weeks, there's a good chance we could see Michigan inside the CFP bubble in two weeks' time.

Right now, they're on the outside looking in, but are still projected to play in a very good bowl game. Let's take a look at Michigan's most recent bowl projections after their bye week.

On3's Brett McMurphy: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas

Brett McMurphy has projected Michigan to face Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for weeks now. These two met in Ann Arbor a year ago, and the Longhorns took home a massive 31-12 victory, so this would give the Wolverines a great chance at revenge.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas A&M

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura also believes the Wolverines will travel to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, but he has the Wolverines facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies just fended off a pesky Auburn team to move to 4-0 on the year. They still have a very tough schedule though, so despite a hot start, they could miss the CFP.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas

Another day, another Michigan vs Texas Citrus Bowl projection. ESPN's Mark Schlabach also believes these two heavyweights will square off in Orlando at the end of the year after missing out on the CFP.

Athlon's Steve Lassan: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Tennessee

For the second week running, Athlon's Steve Lassan projects Michigan and Tennessee to meet in Orlando. Tennessee just escaped with an overtime victory against Mississippi State, and like Michigan, is 3-1 on the season. This would be an entertaining matchup between a high-powered offense and a stout defense.

CBS Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Tennessee

CBS Sports also has the Wolverines facing the Volunteers in the postseason, but instead of traveling to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, they have Michigan taking a trip to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

