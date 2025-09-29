Latest bowl projections for Michigan after bye week
The Michigan Wolverines got to kick back and enjoy a fantastic slate of college football games this past weekend. While on the bye, they watched multiple top-25 teams fall, but somehow they dropped one spot in the AP Poll to No. 20.
As of today, the Wolverines are still projected to miss the College Football Playoff, but with a friendly schedule ahead of them, that could change quickly. If the Wolverines were to beat Wisconsin and USC these next two weeks, there's a good chance we could see Michigan inside the CFP bubble in two weeks' time.
Right now, they're on the outside looking in, but are still projected to play in a very good bowl game. Let's take a look at Michigan's most recent bowl projections after their bye week.
On3's Brett McMurphy: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas
Brett McMurphy has projected Michigan to face Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for weeks now. These two met in Ann Arbor a year ago, and the Longhorns took home a massive 31-12 victory, so this would give the Wolverines a great chance at revenge.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas A&M
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura also believes the Wolverines will travel to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, but he has the Wolverines facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies just fended off a pesky Auburn team to move to 4-0 on the year. They still have a very tough schedule though, so despite a hot start, they could miss the CFP.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Texas
Another day, another Michigan vs Texas Citrus Bowl projection. ESPN's Mark Schlabach also believes these two heavyweights will square off in Orlando at the end of the year after missing out on the CFP.
Athlon's Steve Lassan: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Tennessee
For the second week running, Athlon's Steve Lassan projects Michigan and Tennessee to meet in Orlando. Tennessee just escaped with an overtime victory against Mississippi State, and like Michigan, is 3-1 on the season. This would be an entertaining matchup between a high-powered offense and a stout defense.
CBS Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Tennessee
CBS Sports also has the Wolverines facing the Volunteers in the postseason, but instead of traveling to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, they have Michigan taking a trip to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.