Michigan's pursuit of LSU CB commit continues after Dorian Barney flip

With Dorian Barney out, this four-star CB becomes one of the Michigan Wolverines' top targets.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverine helmets sit on the field near the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverine helmets sit on the field near the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines lost out on four-star CB Dorian Finney, who had been committed to the Wolverines since July 5th, to the Ole Miss Rebels, who successfully completed the flip on Sunday night. It was a big loss for the Wolverines; Barney is the No. 228 overall recruit and No. 22 player in the 2026 class, and looked to be a massive part of Michigan's future.

Barney wasn't just Michigan's highest-rated cornerback commit, he was the Wolverines' only cornerback commit in 2026. The Wolverines have two safeties still committed - Andre Clark Jr. and Jordan Deck - but without Barney, they don't have a single cornerback committed in 2026.

However, it's not the end of the world. There's still a ton of talent out there at the cornerback position, and the Wolverines are already pushing to flip the No. 88 recruit in the 2026 class.

Michigan Wolverines, HC, Sherrone Moore
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore fires up the student section during warm up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Havon Finney is currently committed to the LSU Tigers, but Michigan has been pushing hard for the flip. The latest is that he's locked into his commitment with the Tigers, but with Barney no longer committed, Michigan should begin to ramp up its recruiting efforts.

Finney is the No. 10 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. He's 6-foot-2 and is a track star at Sierra Canyon, so he's already got the size and speed to keep up with receivers at the next level.

If the Wolverines can pull this one off, it would be massive. They desperately need to get a cornerback in the 2026 class, and Finney is one of the best in the nation. Getting him to flip from LSU would also further prove Michigan's dominance in the NIL world.

Here's 247's Greg Brooks' scouting report on Finney:

Finney recently made the move to reclassify in to the class of ’26. It’s a move that makes a lot of sense as Finney started every game since his freshman season playing against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. From a traits standpoint, he has all the tools you’re looking for in a next level corner. He boasts a long, 6-2 frame with room to add good weight, is a plus athlete and can run. As a freshman, he clocked several sub 11.0-100m times with a personal best 10.81 and anchored the schools 4X100 relay team. He’s a three-phase athlete who we’ve seen at receiver and he also took back two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore. He needs to continue to bulk up and add good weight. He plays a physical game in coverage and adding some size will help him in the run game as well. Finney has been a national recruit since he was a freshman and has the long term upside to play for any school he wants and his ceiling is extremely high.

