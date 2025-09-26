Wolverine Digest

Where Michigan Football ranks in major offensive categories

Here's how Michigan's offense has been performing through four weeks.

Luke Hubbard

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines have won three of their first four games of the season, which is largely due to their offense. While their passing attack hasn't been great, their run game has been completely dominant, and it's allowed them to control the speed of the game.

Today, we're going to look at where the Michigan Wolverines rank in major offensive categories heading into their first bye week.

Scoring - 47th

Michigan's offense is averaging 35.0 points per game, which ranks 47th in the country. However, that number is a bit inflated due to the fact that they scored 63 against Central Michigan earlier this year, but many teams' scoring numbers are inflated for similar reasons. In their two games against Power Four opponents, Michigan is averaging just 21.5 points per game.

Total Offense - 49th

The Wolverines are averaging 436.8 yards of offense per game, which ranks 49th in the country. They're currently 8th in the Big 10 in total offense, trailing Indiana (2), USC (3), Washington (10), Oregon (12), Nebraska (15), Ohio State (22), Penn State (46).

Passing Offense - 104th

Michigan's passing offense is averaging 183.2 yards per game, which ranks 104th in the country. Bryce Underwood has looked good at times, but his 142 and 105 passing yards against Oklahoma and Nebraska, respectively, are really pulling this average down.

Rushing Offense - 11th

While Michigan's passing offense ranks outside the top-100, their rushing attack has been outstanding. They're averaging 253.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the country. On top of that, Justice Haynes' 134.2 yards per game ranks fourth individually.

3rd Downs - 66th

The Wolverines are converting their third downs attempts just 42% of the time (21-for-50), which ranks 66th in the country, behind teams like Oregon State, Northwestern and Michigan State.

Red Zone Offense - T-39th

Michigan's offense has scored on 13 of its 14 red zone trips (92.9%), which ranks T-39th in the country. They've scored 10 touchdowns (nine rushing, one passing) and have kicked three field goals on those scoring drives.

Sacks Allowed - T-31st

Michigan's offensive line has given up just four sacks this season (one per game), which is tied for 31st in the country. The only Big 10 teams that have been better at protecting their QB this season are USC, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Oregon.

