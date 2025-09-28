Despite not playing in Week 5, Michigan falls in latest AP Top 25 Poll
There were some great matchups in Week 5 this past weekend. But the Wolverines weren't a part of any of them after getting a much-needed bye week. Michigan hopes to have cured some of the injuries that plagued it in four weeks. The Wolverines are 3-1 (1-0) after a huge win in Lincoln over Nebraska in Week 4, but Michigan has been down a few key players it hopes to get back with Big Ten action fully on the radar.
Despite sitting on the couch and scouting this week, Michigan fell in the updated AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Sunday. The Wolverines entered Week 5 sitting at No. 19 in the country, however, after Week 5, Michigan fell to No. 20.
Top 25 poll
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Texas
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Arizona State
Michigan has a chance to impress voters this week
Michigan will have a chance to impress voters this week when it takes the field against Wisconsin for its next Big Ten game. The Badgers have not played well this season, sitting at 2-2. Wisconsin has lost its last two games against Power Four opponents. The Badgers' offense did nothing against either Alabama or Maryland, and the Michigan defense has a chance to make another big statement on Saturday.
As far as Michigan's offense, the Wolverines need to continue to show they can pass the ball. Bryce Underwood has shown so many flashes of being elite, but Michigan's pass catchers haven't exactly helped him. Drops have been a major concern for the Wolverines and Sherrone Moore touched on coaching them back up with proper fundamentals.
The Wolverines will host the Badgers this week for a Noon ET game airing on Fox. Fans will have a chance to see the Big Noon Kickoff set as Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Urban Meyer, Rob Stone, Dave Portnoy, and Mark Ingram will be in Ann Arbor for the game.
