Wolverine Digest

Despite not playing in Week 5, Michigan falls in latest AP Top 25 Poll

A week off didn't help the Wolverines in the updated AP Top 25.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There were some great matchups in Week 5 this past weekend. But the Wolverines weren't a part of any of them after getting a much-needed bye week. Michigan hopes to have cured some of the injuries that plagued it in four weeks. The Wolverines are 3-1 (1-0) after a huge win in Lincoln over Nebraska in Week 4, but Michigan has been down a few key players it hopes to get back with Big Ten action fully on the radar.

Despite sitting on the couch and scouting this week, Michigan fell in the updated AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Sunday. The Wolverines entered Week 5 sitting at No. 19 in the country, however, after Week 5, Michigan fell to No. 20.

Top 25 poll

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Miami
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Penn State
  8. Indiana
  9. Texas
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas Tech
  12. Georgia
  13. LSU
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Florida State
  19. Missouri
  20. Michigan
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Illinois
  23. BYU
  24. Virginia
  25. Arizona State

Michigan has a chance to impress voters this week

Michigan will have a chance to impress voters this week when it takes the field against Wisconsin for its next Big Ten game. The Badgers have not played well this season, sitting at 2-2. Wisconsin has lost its last two games against Power Four opponents. The Badgers' offense did nothing against either Alabama or Maryland, and the Michigan defense has a chance to make another big statement on Saturday.

As far as Michigan's offense, the Wolverines need to continue to show they can pass the ball. Bryce Underwood has shown so many flashes of being elite, but Michigan's pass catchers haven't exactly helped him. Drops have been a major concern for the Wolverines and Sherrone Moore touched on coaching them back up with proper fundamentals.

The Wolverines will host the Badgers this week for a Noon ET game airing on Fox. Fans will have a chance to see the Big Noon Kickoff set as Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Urban Meyer, Rob Stone, Dave Portnoy, and Mark Ingram will be in Ann Arbor for the game.

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football