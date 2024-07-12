LOOK: Michigan arrives on the red carpet for the ESPY Awards
A whole host of Michigan Wolverines have arrived in LA for the 2024 ESPY Awards, and they looked pretty sharp as they made their way to the red carpet. The group in attendance includes head coach Sherrone Moore, Mason Graham, Rod Moore, Will Johnson, Blake Corum, Makari Paige, Colston Loveland, Warde Manuel, and Kenneth Grant.
The ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) is an event honoring the top athletes and sport performances of the year, and the Michigan Wolverines are nominees in two categories.
Best Championship Performance
Michigan's Blake Corum and Will Johnson, who were both named National Championship MVPs, are finalists along with Kayla Martello (Boston College Women's Lacrosse), Midge Purce, (NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship MVP), and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.
Best Team
The Michigan Wolverines are also nominee's for the best team from the 2023 season, along with South Carolina (Women's Basketball), the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), UConn Huskies (NCAA Men's Basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA Softball), Boston Celtics (NBA), Florida Panthers (NHL), and the Texas Rangers (MLB).
Although the compeition is strong in both categories, you've got to love Michigan's chances in both. Blake Corum and Will Johnson were absolutely incredible for the Michigan Wolverines against Washington in the 2024 National Championship, helping to lead the Wolverines to a dominant 34-13 victory. Corum finished the evening with 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries, while Will Johnson added two tackles and an interception.
As far as the "best team" goes, the 2023 Michigan Wolverines are unquestionably one of the greatest teams of all time - in any sport, at any level. From the veterans to the youngest guys on the roster, everyone bought into the team concept that helped propel the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship. Star QB JJ McCarthy, a guy who is fully capable of putting up big-time numbers, bought into Michigan's ground-and-pound philosophy. Donovan Edwards, a five-star prospect who could have been a starter at any other program in the country, accepted his role behind veteran Blake Corum. Guys who could have declared for the NFL after the 2022 season all opted for a return to chase college football's biggest prize, and they accomplished that goal. Anyone who had the privilge of covering that 2023 squad will tell you the same - you'd be hard-pressed to find a better example of a "team."
The 2024 ESPY Awards are scheduled to air on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
