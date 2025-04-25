Mason Graham reacts to being picked 5th overall by the Cleveland Browns
Former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Mason Graham has officially found his new home. Graham was selected 5th overall by the Cleveland Browns. The uber-talented lineman seemed excited to finally realize his NFL dream and head to Cleveland.
"I want teams to know how hard I work, no off-the-field stuff, I'm all about business. I'm not a mysterious guy, you don't need to look deep into me to find out about me. Nothing to hide."- Mason Graham
The Browns traded down with the Jacksonville Jaguars who moved from the 5th pick to the 2nd pick to grab Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Social media is one fire right now as many Browns fans lament the decision to trade down and away from Travis Hunter. It is quite poetic that Graham ends up in Ohio after terrorizing Ohio State Buckeye quarterbacks for the past three years.
Graham will be paired with NFL defensive legend Myles Garrett and the two of them could form one of the most formidable defensive line duos in the NFL for the next 3-5 years. Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry noted that he drafted Graham because he was a "DNA match "for the defense the Browns are trying to build.
Published 16 Minutes Ago