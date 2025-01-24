Mel Kiper Jr. predicts one Michigan football player to become a top-five NFL draft pick
The 2025 NFL Draft will be here before we know it and there are a few Michigan football players who have a shot to become first-round draft selections. Most notably, both defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson are potential top-10 picks while tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant are first-round hopefuls.
NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2025 NFL mock draft recently and he has all four of those Wolverines going in the first round and one of which going in the top five. Kiper Jr. has Graham going fifth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Jaguars are probably thinking defense here -- it's just a matter of where on defense," Kiper wrote. "Michigan corner Will Johnson could be the answer opposite Tyson Campbell. Georgia safety Malaki Starks could replace Andre Cisco if Jacksonville doesn't re-sign Cisco and is open to trading back. But defensive tackle is the biggest need, and Graham is one heck of a football player. He wins with his technique, using leverage to beat interior offensive linemen. Graham could slide between Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen and wreak havoc from the inside."
The next Michigan player who went in Kiper's first mock draft of the season was Johnson. The New Orleans Saints select the junior corner with the ninth pick in the draft. Johnson was hampered with injuries this season, but his talent is undeniable. He set a Michigan record returning three picks into a touchdown. He was one of the better cover corners in college football, too.
"Johnson -- who reads the QB incredibly well and has the quickness to finish plays with takeaways -- could be the Marshon Lattimore replacement in New Orleans," Kiper wrote. "Johnson had nine interceptions over his career at Michigan. The Saints seemingly always find their way out of their salary cap issues, but they are projected to be$70.6 million over the cap in 2025, per Roster Management System. They have to find Day 1 starters in the draft, and Johnson would fill a big hole. New Orleans allowed 7.3 yards per pass attempt this season, ranking 23rd in the league."
It wouldn't be a mock draft if Kiper Jr. didn't have Colston Loveland pairing back up with Jim Harbaugh. With the 22nd pick, Loveland lands in Los Angeles. It's apparent Justin Herbert needs more targets than just Ladd McConkey. Loveland would be an instant-impact player with the Chargers.
"How about a seam-stretching tight end for quarterback Justin Herbert? Loveland is a tough matchup for defenses -- he's 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and he has some speed," Kiper wrote. "He had 56 catches, 582 yards and 5 TDs this season despite middling play from Michigan's quarterback room. He played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, too, so there's a built-in connection."
With the final pick in the first round, Kiper Jr. has Kenneth Grant going 32nd overall to the Eagles. Another athletic freak for Philadelphia to use at its disposal. On paper this would be a great fit for Grant and he would team up with some excellent players.
"GM Howie Roseman favors the trenches in Round 1, so don't be surprised if he finds another impact defensive tackle with the Eagles' first pick. Yes, it would be the third time in four years that he used a Day 1 selection at the position (Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis), and according to ESPN Research, we've seen a team do that only three times in the common draft era. But hey, if the Eagles are picking at No. 32, it means they won the Super Bowl and the strategy is working. Plus, Milton Williams is a free agent. Grant's instincts and ability to bat balls at the line of scrimmage would be welcomed in Philadelphia."
