REPORT: Michigan accuses NCAA of overreach, plans to fight allegations relating to sign-stealing
On Tuesday, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports published a report indicating that Michigan intends to fight back against NCAA allegations of the sign-stealing scheme relating to former staffer Connor Stalions. According to Dellenger, Yahoo Sports obtained parts of Michigan's 137-page response to the NCAA, and that Michigan believes the accusations contain "numerous factually unsupported infractions, exaggerates aggravating factors and ignores mitigating facts."
From Dellenger's report:
"The document details why many of the 11 allegations against the school — six of them deemed as Level I — are without “merit or credible evidence,” the school contends, and that includesallegations against ex-head coach Jim Harbaugh and current head coach Sherrone Moore, who was an assistant on staff during Stalions’ advanced scouting operation and wasfound to have deleted text messages with him."
Additionally, it was revealed that the entire investigation began with a tip that came from Michigan's campus. According to Dellenger's report, the individual who contacted the NCAA appears to have worked for the university at some point.
"According to the document, the tipster derived from Michigan’s own campus. The unnamed source, which the NCAA has not disclosed, appears to have worked at the school, at least at one point. Michigan believes the confidential leaker was used by the NCAA to produce at least some of the charges in the notice of allegations, something in which it expresses 'concern.'"
Dellenger's report goes on to detail Sherrone Moore's deleted texts to Connor Stalions, the actual sign-stealing "scheme" created by Stalions, and the involvement (or lack thereof) of former head coach Jim Harbaugh and other members of the staff.
You can read the full report from Dellenger here.
