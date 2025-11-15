Michigan’s Andrew Marsh is only the second freshman since 2009 to pull off impressive feat
Heading into the season, one of the biggest question marks on Michigan's roster was the wide receiving corps. The Wolverines brought in Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley, who was expected to be the No. 1 option for young Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines also brought in UMass transfer Anthony Simpson, who was expected to play a big role -- but has barely seen the field.
It turns out true freshman Andrew Marsh has become the top option for Underwood. The true freshmen duo has been a dangerous one and it continued on Saturday in the first half against Northwestern.
Marsh caught nine passes for 135 yards in the first 30 minutes of the game for the Wolverines. Fox's broadcast brought up that Marsh is now the first Michigan true freshman to have multiple 100-yard games in the same season since Roy Roundtree did so back in 2009.
Back in 2009, Roundtree had two 100-yard games. He had 126 yards against Purdue, and116 yards against rival Ohio State.
Andrew Marsh's great season continues
It took five games before Michigan really gave Marsh a chance. But that chance came against Wisconsin. After struggles from both Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin, Marsh was inserted into the starting lineup and he hasn't looked back.
In his first game as a starter, he caught four passes for 80 yards. The next game, at USC, Marsh caught eight passes for 138 yards and a score in the loss against the Trojans.
On the season, going into the game against Northwestern, Marsh was second on the team, catching 25 passes for 376 yards and two scores.
Barring something magical by McCulley in the second half, Marsh is going to become the leading WR on the Wolverines' roster heading into next week against Maryland.
Marsh came to Michigan as a four-star recruit out of Fulshear (TX) and was ranked as the No. 117 prospect in the country. He is quickly showing why he was a highly-rated player. Teams like Washington, Texas, and USC were recruiting Marsh heavily, but he chose to come to Michigan to play with Underwood.