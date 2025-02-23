Michigan commit Jaylen Pile working hard to build recruiting class
Since committing to Michigan in October, 2026 4-star wide receiver Jayle Pile has been actively involved in helping build the Wolverines' recruiting class. Pile has taken on the role of a recruiter himself, staying engaged with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and head coach Sherrone Moore. He has mentioned that the coaching staff keeps him in the loop, regularly sharing the names of recruits they’re targeting.
Pile has embraced this opportunity and actively works to persuade these potential future teammates about the benefits of coming to Michigan. He’s been vocal about staying "in their ears," encouraging them to see what the Wolverines have to offer. Whether it's the strong coaching staff, the football culture, or the chance to compete at a high level, Pile makes sure to emphasize all the positives of Ann Arbor.
"“Surrounding myself with the best people possible, I feel like, is going to elevate my game and everybody else’s game, and everybody knows that, when they’re making those Top 5s, Top 10s, you’re always going to see a yellow M in there."- Jaylen Pile
This type of leadership and initiative from a committed player is valuable for a program's success in building strong recruiting classes. It shows that Pile is not only focused on his own development but is also dedicated to the future of Michigan football. His influence could help bring in more talent to make Michigan a true contender in years to come. With Pile’s passion and commitment, it’s clear he’s already making an impact in shaping the Wolverines’ future.
