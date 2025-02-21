Michigan continues hot streak on recruiting trail, locks in two visits with elite defender
Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are on a hot streak, successfully securing visits from elite prospects and their families. While it may seem like a small detail, getting a recruit and their family on campus is a critical step in the recruiting process. Very few players will commit without first taking a visit, and many take multiple visits before making a final decision.
One recruit who has recently confirmed visits to Michigan is top 200 defensive back Andre Clarke. Clarke, a 6-foot-1, 176-pound composite 4-star prospect, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for April 12 and an official visit for June 13. Clarke boasts a long list of elite offers, including schools like Miami and Kentucky, highlighting his status as one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2026 class.
The fact that Clarke has scheduled two visits to Michigan is a promising sign for the Wolverines, and it bodes well for defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan, who serves as Clarke's primary recruiter. The interest in Michigan is clearly mutual, with Clarke expressing eagerness about his upcoming trip.
Coach Morgan and the Michigan staff have made a strong impression on Clarke so far, and the upcoming visits will give them an opportunity to further solidify their standing in his recruitment. With top-tier competition vying for his commitment, Michigan will need to make the most of their time with Clarke during these visits. If the Wolverines can continue to impress, they may have a strong chance of landing this coveted defensive back.
