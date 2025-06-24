Michigan defensive coordinator describes defensive back as "heat seeking missile"
Wink Martindale is an old school, throwback type of football coach. He stresses the details, preparation, and hard hitting. That last trait has earned defensive back Brandyn Hillman huge kudos from Martindale. The 6-foot 200-pound redshirt sophomore is expected to play a big role in this year's defense, and Martindale thinks he will set the tone with his ferocity and willingness to lay his body out on every hit.
"He's like a heat seeking missile back there. He likes contact. He falls into that old school type of football player... Brian Dawkins, those type of guys, the way he attacks the football and attacks going after the football when somebody's going after it and everything else. He's going to be fun to watch the next few years."- Michigan DC Wink Martindale
Last year as his playing time increased, that ferocity became borderline legendary, although it did result in some penalties. An old school coach like Martindale will deal with a few penalties that result from bone crushing hits. In a game where offenses are going more and more to an air attack, having a guy like Hillman roaming around in the secondary can make receivers a bit nervous. As he gains more experience and knows when to lay the hammer and when to pull up to avoid a costly penalty, Hillman can become the face of a loaded defense that will keep the Wolverine team competitive against anyone next year. Being mentioned in the same breath as Brian Dawkins is a heck of a comparison, and I expect Hillman to show the nation why his coach thinks so highly of him.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -