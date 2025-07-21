Michigan edge Derrick Moore has direct response on facing MSU in 2025: 'Belt to their behind'
There is no denying Michigan has held the upper hand in the rivalry against Michigan State. The Wolverines have won the last three meetings and the last five of seven contests between the two in-state rivals. Michigan players are full of confidence when it comes to playing Michigan State in East Lansing in 2025.
Defensive linemen Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore, and Tre Williams were speaking with reporter Tony Garcia at Michigan's annual golf outing, raising funds through Champions Circle. The trio had a rather fun, but descriptive exchange about playing MSU this year.
"It's at little bro's stadium this year," Moore and Benny shared.
"Go to lil' bro in East Lansing," Williams started. "Go to lil' bro crib in East Lansing, pop out, it's gonna be a good time."
"Turn that green into blue," Benny stated.
Following Benny's statement, Moore would take off his belt and start hitting the ground with it. "Belt to their behind," Moore said as he's whipping the ground.
In the Big Ten media preseason rankings, Michigan was predicted to finish fifth in the conference, while Michigan State is predicted to finish 13th. The Wolverines are expected to be much stronger in 2025 on the offensive side of the ball with new freshman sensation Bryce Underwood and OC Chip Lindsey.
Michigan should also possess one of the best defensive units in the Big Ten Conference with Wink Martindale back and several key returners such as Rod Moore, Ernest Hausmann, Jaishawn Barham, Benny, Moore, and Zeke Berry.
