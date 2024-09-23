Michigan Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart named Reese's Player of the Week
It's not the second week that Michigan Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart has shown what he can do as a starter for the Michigan defense. In Week 1 against Fresno State, Stewart logged five tackles and two sacks against the Bulldogs' QB Mikey Keene. Fast forward to Week 4 against a tough USC team, Stewart shined in a big-game environment.
It didn't take long for Stewart to get in on the action. Halfway through the first quarterback, Stewart sacked USC quarterback Miller Moss for a nine-yard loss. He finished the game with four tackles, two sacks, three TFLs, four QB hurries, and one forced fumble.
On Monday, the Reese's Senior Bowl named Stewart their defensive player of the week after a 27-24 win over the Trojans to start Big Ten play.
While Stewart was the stalwart of the Michigan defense, he wasn't alone. The whole front four did damage to the USC offensive line. In the game, Moss was sacked four times, Michigan accumulated eight TFLs, and the Wolverines had 10 QB hurries against Moss. The Wolverines' defense lived in the backfield which is what helped keep Moss on his toes and not in rhythm -- especially in the first half.
Here is some information about Stewart via MGoBlue:
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• One-year letterman (2023)
• Has appeared in 18 games off the edge with three starts
• Made his first start as a Wolverine against Fresno State (Aug. 31) and added two sacks among three tackles for loss as part of a five-tackle effort
• Notched four tackles and a shared tackle for loss starting off the edge against Texas (Sept. 7)
• Hurried the passer and assisted on one stop against Arkansas State (Sept. 14)
