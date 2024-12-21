Michigan Football announces fifth transfer portal signee
The Wolverines had already announced four of their transfer portal signees: TJ and Tevis Metcalf, Donaven McCulley, and Brady Norton. Michigan recently announced the latest addition to its 2025 roster after Alabama defensive tackle Damon Payne Jr. made it official and became a Wolverine.
It was an odd recruitment of Payne. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Michigan had landed the former five-star defensive lineman from Alabama. But later on, reports surfaced that Payne's paperwork had been nullified which meant he was open to sign with another team. But on Wednesday night, Payne announced he had committed to Michigan and would be a Wolverine after all.
Payned signed with Alabama in the 2021 class and was a five-star recruit. He was the 24th-ranked prospect at the time and hailed from Belleville (MI) -- the same school Bryce Underwood is from. According to 247Sports, Payne is the 10th-best defensive lineman in the portal.
During his Alabama career, the 313-pound lineman has recorded 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks. With Michigan losing Mason Graham and potentially Kenneth Grant, Payne could play a major factor for Michigan in 2025. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
