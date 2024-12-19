Michigan Football announces the signings of 4 transfer portal players
Michigan Football picked up its fifth commitment out of the transfer portal on Wednesday night when the Wolverines landed former five-star and Alabama defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. But the Wolverines haven't made the signing official just yet.
However, Michigan has made the other four portal commitments official by announcing them on social media.
TJ and Tevis Metcalf
Michigan landed the duo from Arkansas and both play safety. TJ was a starter for the Razorbacks, while Tevis played mostly special teams but has a high potential.
Donaven McCulley
The former Indiana wide receiver was actually the first player Michigan landed from the transfer portal. The former Hoosier was one of Indiana's top playmakers in 2023. McCulley caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the coaches and the media.
McCulley didn't see the field much under new head coach Curt Cignetti, but Michigan should be able to utilize his big 6-foot-5 frame.
Brady Norton
Norton played at Cal Poly last season, but was one of the most productive FCS lineman. Norton was one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the transfer portal as he posted a 91 PFF pass-blocking grade and did not allow a sack in 704 snaps during the 2024 season. He is currently rated a three-star transfer prospect by 247Sports and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Michigan has lost a few linemen to the portal and will lose at least two starters from this past season. Norton has a chance to play a major role in 2025.
